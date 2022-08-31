Comedian Jenny on life in her sixties
Friday 9th September 2022 7:15 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Jenny Eclair has extended her tour and will bring Sixty! (FFS!) to Aberystwyth this Friday, 9 September.
Having hit 60 (but still a year younger than Madonna), Jenny Eclair AKA ‘The Face of Vagisan’ confronts a new decade of decrepitude.
Now that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her DOB when she’s filling in forms online, should she celebrate or crawl into a hole?
What will her sixties hold for this 1960s babe and is it a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles?
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |