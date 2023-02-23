The star of podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar and of BBC television comedies Mammoth, Tourist Trap and The Unexplainers, unleashes Throwback, an hour and a half of funny stories, impressive characterisations, possibly a song (he said he’ll see how that goes), a bit of nostalgia about the good old days, a bit of optimism about the good new days, and Mike generally having a laugh about life and not taking himself, or anything else, too seriously.