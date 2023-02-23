Mike Bubbins is bringing his first solo stand-up tour to Aberystwyth.
Throwback comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 11 March (8pm).
The star of podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar and of BBC television comedies Mammoth, Tourist Trap and The Unexplainers, unleashes Throwback, an hour and a half of funny stories, impressive characterisations, possibly a song (he said he’ll see how that goes), a bit of nostalgia about the good old days, a bit of optimism about the good new days, and Mike generally having a laugh about life and not taking himself, or anything else, too seriously.
Having said that, he may, at some point in the show, get very annoyed at berks, whether in the past, the present, or the future. Very annoyed.