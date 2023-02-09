With an incredible wit and a fireproof parade of quick-fire observational gags, Zoe Lyons will have you in stitches on Sunday, 19 February when she brings her brand new Bald Ambition tour to Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan.
Zoe has kept herself busy in the last couple of years by having what can best be described as a monumental midlife crisis.
It involved buying a sports car, having a brief marital separation and running a 100km ultra marathon which really didn’t end well.
Along the way her hair decided the best thing to do was abandon ship. It ain’t easy being a middle aged woman: try doing it with a combover.
Thankfully Zoe has been able to explore the funny side of all these twists and turns. It’s time to sell the silly car and try and put the wheels back on her life.
Zoe is the host of BBC2’s Lightning and is known for her starring appearances on Have I Got News for You, QI and Mock the Week.
She is an immediately recognisable voice on Radio 4 as a regular on The News Quiz, Just a Minute, The Unbelievable Truth and The Now Show, and also co-hosts Frank Skinner’s show on Absolute Radio.