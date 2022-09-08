Comic opera
Friday 16th September 2022 3:00 pm
The King has a secret, but desperately wants no-one to know it!
Cyfrinach y Brenin by Opra Cymru is a comic opera for all the family. Composed by the talented Welsh composer Mared Emlyn, the opera tells the story of King March and his court, and the consequences of trying to keep the secret from being found out!’
See Cyfrinach y Brenin at Aberystwyth Arts Centre next Tuesday, 20 September, at 6.30pm.
