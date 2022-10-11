Comic Shazia tackles the burning issues
On Saturday, 22 October, the award-winning critically acclaimed British comedian and writer Shazia Mirza comes to Cardigan.
Her brand new stand-up show is called Coconut.
When asked what she has been doing lately, she said: “What have I been doing this past year? Apart from sitting on the settee in my pyjamas, squeezing my ingrowing hairs whilst watching documentaries on Ted Bundy? I have been staring into space, coming to the terrible realisation that maybe my parents were right. I should have listened to them years ago. Why didn’t I?
“But people keep telling me I’ll be ok because I’m a strong woman. What does that mean? I survived The Island with Bear Grylls - who knew that would prepare me for what was about to come...”
Following the success of her critically acclaimed recent shows With Love From St. Tropez, a riot of Brexit, burqas and butt-plugs, and The Kardashians Made Me Do It, Shazia’s latest show, Coconut, nominated for Best Stand Up Tour Show in Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards, takes on the burning (and infectious) issues of our time.
Shazia Mirza comes to Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan at 8pm this Saturday.
