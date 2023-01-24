It deals with the complexities of growing up in the shadow of teenage insecurities and grief, and does so by introducing comic elements.
Mared has been working on the dramedy for two years. A former pupil of Ysgol Morfa, Ysgol Nefyn, Ysgol Botwnnog and Coleg Meirion Dwyfor, Pwllheli, Mared also has ties to Ceredigion, having graduated from Aberystwyth University in 2014 with a degree in Welsh and Theatre Studies.
She went on to study a Masters in Creative Writing at the university’s Department of Welsh & Celtic Studies, graduating in 2016.
She’s now working as an education and volunteering officer at Plas Carmel, Anelog, a heritage site in Pwllheli which works on protecting and celebrating local stories and history for future generations.
She won the Urdd’s Eisteddfod Drama Medal in 2017.
Croendenau tells the story of a young girl preparing for a summer full of parties, relationships and possibilities in a rural Welsh setting.
According to Mared: “Croendenau came from a feeling of deep frustration with the second homes crisis in our communities which threatens all that is important to us – our language, culture, and the character of our villages.
“The situation deepened during the pandemic, and the piece came from a very angry place.
“And from there on the drama developed.
“Simply put, it’s a story about a young girl growing up in a rural area, and her relationship with her friends, herself and her community.”
The tour opens in Pwllheli, Mared’s hometown, in Neuadd Dwyfor tonight, Thursday, 2 February. From there, the show moves to Theatr Fach, Llangefni (6 to 7 February), before travelling back to Gwynedd for performances at Theatr Derek Williams in Bala on 8 February and at Pontio, Bangor on 9 and 10 February.
Denbigh’s Theatr Twm O’r Nant hosts the show on 11 February, before coming to Ceredigion’s Theatr Felinfach, on 14 February.
It then moves to Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre for performances on 16 and 17 February, before finishing in Gwynedd at Galeri, Caernarfon on 20 and 21 February.