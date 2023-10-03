Dolgellau Music Club's 2023-24 season opens at 7.30pm on Friday, 6 October in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor with a concert in the company of Côr Bro Meirion.
The choir’s last appearance in the town, which was in June in St Mary’s, shared with the Pärnu Mihkel Lüdig Male Voice Choir of Estonia, was such a success.
Their programme will range widely as always, to include classics such as Verdi’s Song of the Hebrew Slaves and Rachmaninov’s Ave Maria; folksong arrangements such as Migildi Magildi and Fwyalchen Ddu; and much-loved pieces by Welsh composers such as Caradog Williams (Gwinllan a Roddwyd) and Robat Arwyn (Bythol Olau, Adre’n Ôl).
Solos will come as ever from the ‘home team’, not least from conductor Iwan Wyn Parry, winner of the Blue Riband back in 1991 and still a popular soloist on the oratorio scene.
The choir also gives solo opportunities to its talented younger members.
This should prove an uplifting start to another varied seven-concert season, full details of which can be found at dolgellaumusicclub.org.uk
