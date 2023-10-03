Their programme will range widely as always, to include classics such as Verdi’s Song of the Hebrew Slaves and Rachmaninov’s Ave Maria; folksong arrangements such as Migildi Magildi and Fwyalchen Ddu; and much-loved pieces by Welsh composers such as Caradog Williams (Gwinllan a Roddwyd) and Robat Arwyn (Bythol Olau, Adre’n Ôl).