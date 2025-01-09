CRAIG Bellamy will meet fans in Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli on Friday, 24 January for a question and answer session.
The event is being hosted by Cymdeithas Pêl-droed Cymru and is titled Arfor yn Dathlu Sgwrs gyda Craig Bellamy (Q&A).
The Welsh national football team coach will speak on his career, playing in the top flight of the English and Scotland premier leagues, for the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Celtic, and his hopes for the men's national team as they head into world cup qualifiers.
The evening will round off with live music from Pys Melyn.
The Gwynedd-based band comprise of Ceiri Humphreys, Sion Adams, Jac Williams, Owain Llwyd and are based in the Pwllheli area.