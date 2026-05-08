Criccieth author Sid Stephenson has returned to publishing with the release of a sequel to ‘Sinkhole’.
‘Nemesis’ is set against the backdrop of the Bavarian mountains. This latest instalment concludes the gripping tale of the lone surviving assassin.
In the clandestine world of international politics, Stephen Parry, the stoic Cumbrian, and Michael O’Leary, the charming Irishman, operate as professional assassins.
Their shadowy profession, though publicly disavowed, serves as a crucial cog in the machinations of global power, operating beyond the confines of legal scrutiny. Hits are orchestrated by enigmatic figures in tailored suits, executed with clinical precision, and with scant regard for political ideologies.
However, the status quo is shattered when the assassins are confronted with an apocalyptic atrocity sanctioned by their own employers. This harrowing revelation ignites a seismic shift in their previously indifferent political stance, thrusting them into a world of unprecedented action and consequence.
Stephenson introduces "Nemesis" as a pioneering work in the genre of Scrovel, a fusion of screenplay and novel that eschews introspective narrative in favour of vivid visual action and imagery, and dynamic dialogue.
Designed to captivate readers with a cinematic experience, the narrative unfolds with cinematic clarity, inviting readers to immerse themselves in the unfolding drama.
Reflecting on the themes of his book, Stephenson underscores the evolving landscape of global power dynamics, where a select few wield absolute authority over the masses. Through the lens of the relationship between the ruling elite and their hired hands, "Nemesis" offers a poignant commentary on the contemporary political landscape, drawing parallels with real-world headlines and prompting readers to contemplate the trajectory of global politics.
Sid lives in Criccieth with his partner, Sarah, and their two dogs.
‘Nemesis’ marks his fourth venture into the realm of fiction. Other books and screenplays are in production.
‘Nemesis’ is available now.
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