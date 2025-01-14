It’s panto time in Criccieth – oh yes it is – and local drama group The Starlight Players are ready to present their latest production.
The popular group will present Aladdin at Criccieth’s Neuadd Goffa (Criccieth Memorial Hall) from Thursday, 23 January until Sunday, 26 January 2025.
There are evening shows and matinee performances available to book.
The evening shows start at 7.30pm with the matinees starting at 2.30pm. There are matinee performances of the show on both the Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
The Friday performance, on 24 January, will see local talent Lauren Rice interpreting the whole pantomime through BSL (British Sign Language), and the equally talented cast are also going to perform the chorus of the finale song through BSL after practising their BSL with Lauren.
This year’s pantomime has been written by the multi-talented Jenny Williams who is also the director of the show.
Ticket prices range from £12 for adults and £8 for children, and there is a family ticket also available for £36 and any group bookings of 10 and over get 10 per cent off (basically giving them a ticket for free).
There is also the option of purchasing premium seats – oh yes there is - which will allow you to sit on the front two rows of the stalls and also the front balcony, and includes an ice cream delivered to your seat during the interval.
Some of the cast and crew went to Tesco Porthmadog Saturday, 11 January, to promote Aladdin.
A group spokesperson said: “This will be the society's 51st panto and we need as many people to come along and support to keep such groups going to provide such entertainment, and this is a family panto that both adults and children can enjoy.”
To get the seats you want then book via www.thestarlightplayers.com