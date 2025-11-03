Criccieth’s Starlight Players are appealing to budding performers to take part in a reading of ‘Allo Allo 2 The Camembert Caper’ later this month.
The group hope to perform the play next summer and have arranged a reading of the play on Sunday, 23 November at 4pm in the Green Room at Neuadd Goffa Criccieth Memorial Hall.
Michelle of zee Resistance said: “Please come along and ‘ear for yourself how the ‘apless café owner Rene Artois becomes embroiled in a dangerous plot to fool zee Germans who are demanding 50,000 francs following the loss of the famous painting ‘The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies’.
“We ‘ope to see many new faces at the read through.”
