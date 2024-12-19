Crowds of people gathered for Small World Theatre’s Giant Lantern Parade in Cardigan on 18 December.
Storm Darragh led to its postponement from 6 December.
This year's event, inspired by the river Teifi, was financially supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund, administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team on behalf of Ceredigion County Council.
Cardigan mayor Cllr Olwen Davies attended.
Pembrokeshire-based Samba Doc and giant feature lanterns led hundreds of people through the town and onto the quayside to the delight of thousands of spectators. Other large lantern creatures were made by Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi pupils as well as a beautiful show of pyramid lanterns by pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Llechryd, Cardigan Youth groups and the public.
Cardigan hosted a Festival of Light with many events and initiatives alongside it.
As well as the lantern parade, Small World devised a Light Trail for residents and visitors to enjoy after dark. From 4.30pm-9pm the town lit up with giant lanterns on buildings, lighting displays and artworks. Cardigan's array of independent cafes, shops and galleries created beautiful Christmas windows to welcome visitors right up to Christmas.
Cllr Clive Davies said: "We're delighted to have so many brilliant events happening in Cardigan and the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade is exceptional. Congratulations to Small World Theatre and the community."
Small World Theatre's Director Ann Shrobree said: “Thanks to everyone who helped; Ceredigion County Council, Cardigan Town Council, marshals from Cardigan Show and Barley Saturday Committees, Cardigan Castle and our own brilliant volunteers and first aiders. Samba Doc, fire juggling performers and so many more. Together we created a very special event for all.”