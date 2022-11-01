Dance explores what it means to be human
Subscribe newsletter
Born to Exist forms Joseph Toonga’s third part of his acclaimed Hip Hop Dance trilogy that invites change, and a sense of overcoming stigmas society holds towards ethnic minorities.
Analysing representation with an intersectional focus to show untold, under represented, individual journeys.
Joseph combines his research with his own experiences and the cast to manifest what is means to be a human and show it in all its ugliness, beauty, contradictions and complexity.
His choreographic style is used as a conduit for trauma, fed through a vacuum of movement and given to audiences.
This work brings together a powerhouse of creatives, lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, an original score from Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante and dramaturg Peggy Olislaegers and provides the platform for ultimate activism.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |