Monday 14th November 2022 8:15 am
Born To Exist
(N/a )

Born to Exist forms Joseph Toonga’s third part of his acclaimed Hip Hop Dance trilogy that invites change, and a sense of overcoming stigmas society holds towards ethnic minorities.

Analysing representation with an intersectional focus to show untold, under represented, individual journeys.

Joseph combines his research with his own experiences and the cast to manifest what is means to be a human and show it in all its ugliness, beauty, contradictions and complexity.

His choreographic style is used as a conduit for trauma, fed through a vacuum of movement and given to audiences.

This work brings together a powerhouse of creatives, lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, an original score from Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante and dramaturg Peggy Olislaegers and provides the platform for ultimate activism.

Born To Exist is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre next Tuesday, 15 November at 7.30pm.

Aberystwyth Arts Centre
