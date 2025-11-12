Theatr Mwldan Film Society’s next screening will be the fantastically dark comedy ‘Friendship’ on Sunday, 23 November (6.45pm).
Craig Waterman sees no reason to change his life or make new friends… until weatherman Austin moves into the neighborhood. Mysterious yet friendly, macho but vulnerable, Austin transforms everything for Craig, but Craig’s obsessive and childlike nature threatens to ruin the friendship, and possibly everything else in his life. Starring Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson and Kate Mara.
Theatr Mwldan Film Society is an award-winning charity that has been bringing the best of arthouse cinema to West Wales for more than 25 years. On Sunday evenings from September to May, Cardigan’s Mwldan screen a carefully curated season of exceptional movies.
