Tickets are now on sale for a series of special events from the Wales Broadcast Archive and its partners BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C.
The series will celebrate Welsh broadcasting as well as Welsh broadcasting stars and their contribution to the country’s screen and sound heritage.
The first three events in the Wales Broadcast Archive Presents... series give a platform to individuals from the world of drama, comedy, presenting and journalism, with stories about their life, work and career drawing on rare clips from the Wales Broadcast Archive.
The star of Y Gwyll/Hinterland, Richard Harrington, will be interviewed by presenter Ffion Dafis in the first event at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth on Thursday, 26 October.
On 30 November comedian, singer and presenter Caryl Parry Jones will reminisce and sing a few songs with Ffion at the helm once again at the Aberystwyth-based library.
The third event is a special evening at Carmarthen Library’s Clip Corner.
On 25 January there will be an evening in the company of BBC Radio Wales presenters past and present, hosted by Dot Davies.
Dot will interview journalist Gilbert John, presenter Roy Noble and reggae star and presenter Aleighcia Scott. In addition, the audience will have a look at old clips from the archive showing news and events from Carmarthen’s history.
Dafydd Tudur, archive project manager for the National Library of Wales said: “The purpose of the Wales Broadcast Archive is to celebrate the broadcasting heritage of Wales, and we are really excited about creating opportunities for audiences old and new to understand more about the archive and how to access it.”