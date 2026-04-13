Flautist Helen O'Connell switched tellingly from flute to piccolo; pianist Adrian Sutcliffe summoned harpsichord, as needed, from an electronic keyboard; Chris Brannick filled the whole front of stage with his battery of percussion – marimba, vibraphone, glockenspiel, xylophone, timpani, gongs, tam-tam, drumkit, cymbals, triangles, castanets, woodblock, whistle and more besides. At high points the rhythmic energy and sonic richness were irresistible – small wonder that some listeners dubbed this the 'best concert of the lot'!