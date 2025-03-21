The last concert in Dolgellau Music Club’s 2024/25 series - not forgetting the January piano recital postponed to Friday, 30 May - will be held in the company of the popular male-voice group Eryrod Meirion.
Formed in 2017 by Branwen Haf Williams to compete at the National Eisteddfod in Anglesey, the group consists of 18 or so young men aged from 20-35, mostly from the Llanuwchlyn area.
Their debut achieved immediate success, and since then they have entertained numerous audiences in lively evenings all over Wales and beyond, as well as in local appearances such as at Sesiwn Fawr. Branwen describes them as “a mischievous lot”, but their passion for singing is contagious.
Like their forebears, singing is part and parcel of their lives.'
They bring hwyl and quality (their fine 2022 CD is evidence), and will be warmly welcomed at 7.30pm in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor on Friday, 4 April, when they introduce a fresh and distinctive note to the club's so far highly successful season.