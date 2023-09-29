Dolgellau’s Theatr Fach host musicians Julie Murphy and Ceri Rhys Matthews this weekend.
On Saturday, 7 October, supported by ACW Night Out Scheme, Julie (voice) and Ceri (flute) will perform in concert.
Julie and Ceri are founder members of groundbreaking Welsh folk group fernhill.
Julie’s extraordinary voice has led to collaborations with music legends like Robert Plant and John Cale, and Ceri is widely regarded as one of Wales’ finest and most innovative folk musicians.
Together they perform traditional songs and dance tunes from Wales and beyond, with particular emphasis on the music and poetry of west Wales.
This is a small, intimate venue and booking is advisable. Doors open at 7.30pm.