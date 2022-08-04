Double dose of art at Canfas
Canfas in Cardigan has launched two exhibitions.
The work of Anne Cakebread and James Naughton can be seen there until Saturday, 27 August.
Anne’s first solo exhibition at Canfas marks the third anniversary of the gallery’s opening.
During the last three years Anne’s work has been produced from her studio located within the gallery space, allowing her to both manage Canfas and develop her art.
Anne’s painting, as seen above, captures the beauty and energy of west Wales.
James has been a professional artist since 1998.
Producing oil paintings from Bolton studio, he has created a unique vision of landscape painting.
He has established his reputation through a consistent determination to make art. Trusting instincts which result in emotive experiences for him and the viewer.
The gallery is open from 10.30am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. Private appointments to visit the shows inside for those nervous about entering a public space or anyone unable to wear a mask can be made by directly emailing [email protected] or phoning 01239 614344.
Due to the impact of Covid-19, some of these times may vary.
