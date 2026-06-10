Early bird tickets are available for a West End show coming to Aberdyfi this autumn.
Being Mr Wickham has toured New York and Australia, and is now coming to the west coast of Wales for one night only.
On Saturday 14 November Adrian Lukis will take to the stage at Neuadd Dyfi Aberdyfi Village Hall, reprising his role of Pride and Prejudice’s Mr Wickham as an older man determined to set the record straight.
The actor who starred opposite Colin Firth tells the famous character’s story of how he became a “charming rogue”.
Theatre-goers can buy discounted early bird tickets for just £25 if they book before 22 June.
All proceeds go towards the Wildlife Trust.
Being Mr Wickham comes to Aberdyfi this November, with tickets out now. Photo: Being Mr Wickham (Being Mr Wickham)
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