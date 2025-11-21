Plans to convert a former north Pembrokeshire chapel, empty for more than three decades, to a home have been submitted to the national park.
In an application submitted through agent Preseli Planning Ltd, Chris Jones and Sarah Lloyd seek permission for a change of use of the former Capel Bryn Salem chapel, Cippyn, St Dogmaels, to a dwelling, along with the installation of private foul water system and associated works.
The 1850-built independent chapel, some 1.5km from Poppit Sands, had fallen into disuse by 1993, but remains in a “generally intact and in a sound condition,” a supporting statement says.
It adds: “Based on the fact that the building has been disused for at least 32 years it can be concluded that there is no longer a community need for the facility. Furthermore, the marketing of the property, concluding in an auction on September 25, 2024 lasted for eight weeks which would have provided ample opportunities for other community groups or commercial entities to purchase the property.”
It says a commuted sum towards an affordable housing contribution is offered, equating to £9,825; the applicants in the process of completing a Unilateral Undertaking to secure it.
The statement adds: “The building is largely intact, and the proposal mirrors its existing form. The scheme is sympathetic to the character and appearance of the existing building and would include comparatively minor works of re-roofing (maintaining the existing pitch and appearance).
“The unroofed ‘garage’ element would be rebuilt and the opportunity taken to form first floor amenity space, on account of the ‘upside down’ nature of the accommodation. The character and appearance of the building would be maintained, whilst providing attractive and functional living space within.”
It finished: “It has been demonstrated that the retention of the building for community or commercial uses would not be viable. The proposed dwelling would contribute to the housing stock and accord with the strategy of the LDP2, to prioritise open market housing over holiday accommodation.
“The proposal would also contribute towards the provision of affordable housing through a commuted sum in line with adopted LDP2 policy.
“Furthermore, the proposed scheme is sympathetic to the character and appearance of the building and its setting and results in an appropriate and attractive form of development.”
The application, supported by St Dogmaels Community Council, will be considered by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners at a later date.
