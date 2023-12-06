Haka Entertainment has announced the return of the critically acclaimed eight-piece band 50 Shêds o Lleucu Llwyd to Aberystwyth's Ceredigion Museum for a festive extravaganza.
From the soulful sounds of Lionel Ritchie to the classical brilliance of Gustav Holst, the diversity of Ben E King to the spirited tunes of The Pogues, and the timeless melodies of Sinatra to the enchanting world of Disney, 50 Shêds o Santa Clôs promises a musical evening like no other.
Formed in Cardiff in 2018, the band features the award-winning vocal artists Sara Davies and Gwydion Griffiths, and they are ready to blow your baubles off with their infectious energy and musical prowess.
The Christmas show, 50 Shêds o Santa Clôs, is set to captivate audiences with live mash-ups and renditions of the biggest Christmas hits, all delivered in a way that you’ve never heard before.
This holiday spectacular is designed to get you into the festive spirit, ensuring an unforgettable night of music, dance, and Christmas cheer.
The show is on at Ceredigion Museum on Saturday, 16 December and can also be seen the night before at Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli.