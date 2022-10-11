When Elinor started learning to play the harp in 1954, there were very few harpists. Her father bought her first harp when she was just seven years old, though she did not begin lessons for another four years as her legs were not long enough to reach the pedals. She said: “My father was very musical, as were my mother and grandfather. After we moved to Llanuwchllyn my father joined Cor Godre’r Aran. In 1949 they went to London to sing at the Dorchester Hotel, and while in the city he bought a harp for £30 and brought it back to Llanuwchllyn on the (London) Underground and the train.”