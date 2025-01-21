If there is one musician who embodies the dynamism and vitality of the current English folk revival, it’s Eliza Carthy MBE.
Cardigan’s Mwldan team are thrilled to welcome this hugely influential folk artist to their venue on Saturday, 8 February at 7.30pm, with support from Jennifer Reid.
Twice nominated for the Mercury Prize, and winner of innumerable other accolades over her 30-year career, Eliza has performed and recorded around the world with a diverse array of artists including, Paul Weller and Jarvis Cocker.
Joining Eliza will be Jennifer Reid, an artist who performs 19th century Lancashire dialect work songs, Manchester broadside ballads and clog steps. She works across academia, folk performance, heritage consultation and media to bring industrial history back to the people.
Tickets are priced at £20 (£18) and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday-Sunday, on 01239 621 200.
Eliza Carthy has received an MBE; numerous BBC R2 Folk Awards; two Mercury Prize nominations; was the first English traditional musician to be nominated for a BBC R3 Award for World Music, and in 2021 became President of the English Folk Dance & Song Society.
Born into a formidable musical dynasty, her mother Norma was one of The Watersons and her father Martin Carthy is a hugely influential singer and guitarist, the incredible range of traditional and contemporary musicians who were part of the extended Waterson/Carthy world helped her develop her own unique approach to music.
Jennifer Reid is a performer of nineteenth century Lancashire dialect and Victorian broadside ballads. Jennifer performs broadside ballads so audiences can reconnect with their heritage. Think rousing songs and passionate oratory.
She also plays the character of Barb in Shane Meadows' period drama The Gallows Pole.