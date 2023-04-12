Aberystwyth Choral Society and Sinfonia Cambrensis present an evening of music at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Conductor David Russell Hulme and Aberystwyth’s thriving choir present wonderful music by Handel, together with one of the greatest classical masses.
Hear Haydn’s Nelson Mass and Handel’s Foundling Hospital Anthem and Occasional Overture.
Zita Syme, soprano; Arlene Belli, mezzo-soprano; Rhodri Prys Jones, tenor; and Ryan Hugh Ross, baritone, take part in the concert at the Great Hall on Saturday, 22 April at 7.30pm.