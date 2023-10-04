The Pete Stacey Quartet will perform at Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth next week.
The musicians in this innovative and exciting quartet draw on a depth of experience in a wide range of music styles, from jazz and blues, to folk and country music.
Their music is melodic, atmospheric and reflective, but also rhythmically infectious and energised.
Sax and flute player Pete Stacey worked for many years as a musical director and composer in multi-cultural theatre and dance productions.
His Concerto for Bansuri, written for the legendary Indian flautist, Hariprasad Chaurasia, and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, was short-listed for the British Composers Awards.
A more recent collaboration with celebrated sitarist Nishat Khan was featured in the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.
Pete said: “I am delighted to be playing with a group of such talented musicians. Our group is a collective – we play compositions by all four members of the group.”
Lyrical guitarist Andy Parry and bass-player Barry Wise are familiar to audiences in west Wales. They are joined by Sicilian drummer and percussionist Paolo Pecoraro who studied jazz performance in Rome.
Paolo said: “I fell in love with percussion at a young age. I have always been strongly influenced by the rich folk culture of Sicily, where African rhythms wash ashore.”
Hear the quartet’s unique blend of sounds live in concert at Ceredigion Museum on Friday, 20 October at 8pm.