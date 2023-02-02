There’s a great line-up of guests set to entertain audiences at The Cellar Bards throughout this year.
Among the top performers and writers already booked to headline at Cardigan’s only regular spoken word event are former National Poet of Wales Gillian Clarke, plus renowned poets Ness Owen, Julia Bell and Mari Ellis Dunning. Popular performer Dominic Berry will be back, and to kick the year off in dramatic style is Xavier Panades I Blas, the Catalan born poet, actor and language activist.
He’ll be the guest performer this Friday, 10 February, at the Cellar Bar, Quay Street, Cardigan.
Doors open at 7.30pm. Open mic slots are always available, just sign up on the door by 8pm.
Xavier, who comes originally from Catalonia and now lives and works in Swansea, has been stunning audiences for the last 20 years with his explosive performances. He works in Catalan and English.
Xavier’s writings totally absorb the reader. His poems and stories are an experience of self-discovery where the artist becomes insignificant, a mere channeller.
He is author of the bilingual Catalan-English book of poetry The Ear of Eternity (Francis Boutle, 2019), and his work is regularly published in international journals.
His follow-up book The Eye of Reality will be out this spring.
Cellar Bards co-organiser Jackie Biggs said: “We are looking forward to another great year of spoken word here in Cardigan and I can’t think of a better way to kick things off than one of Xavier’s stunning performances.”
See The Cellar Bards Facebook or Twitter pages for more information.