Exhibition of eight artists’ work
Llanfair Art Exhibition has been an important annual event for the small village of Llanfair Clydogau, near Lampeter, since 2014.
On the edge of the Cambrian Mountains and straddling the beautiful River Teifi, the village is known for its strong community spirit, a rich supply of local artists and always a warm welcome.
This year’s exhibition, which is part of the Ceredigion Art Trail, features the work of eight different artists, including guest artists Sue Clow and Sarah Jones.
Textiles, ceramics, printing, watercolours, felt, oils and acrylics should provide something of interest for everyone!
Held in Llanfair Clydogau Village Hall, the exhibition runs from tomorrow, Thursday, 18 August to Sunday, 21 August, and is open daily from 11am to 6pm, staying open late until 8pm on Friday, 19 August for the very popular opportunity to ‘Meet the Artists’.
Entry to the exhibition is free and, as ever, there will be an opportunity to relax with a slice of homemade cake and a drink whilst enjoying the artwork.
Further information about the artists taking part in this year’s exhibition can be found on the group’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GrwpLlanfairClydogauGroup
