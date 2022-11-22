The Seagull, Cardigan, welcomes Susan Sands’ ‘India Today’ exhibition for the second time in two months.
The show was so popular that it started again on Saturday, 3 December.
“There is an exhibition extension due to the fantastic response we have had to the show,” a gallery spokesperson explained.
The exhibition will run until 17 December, and there will be a ‘Meet the Artist’ day on Saturday, 10 December from 11am–2pm for people to find out more about the inspiration and stories behind each painting.
The gallery will be closed in January and February. It reopens on Saturday, 4 March with an exciting exhibition – more news on this to come!