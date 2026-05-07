Screenings at Cardigan’s Mwldan this month include the award-winning revival of ‘Funny Girl the Musical’.
Fanny Brice dreams of seeing her name in lights and a life on the stage.
Set in and around New York City just before and following World War I, Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny awaits the return of her husband from prison (entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein) and reflects on their life together. Their story is told as a flashback.
Watch a recording of this live performance at Mwldan on 13 May and 3 June at 7pm, and on 16 May at 3.45pm.
Frida Kahlo is a phenomenon and arguably the world’s favourite female artist, beloved by young and old. With a highly anticipated exhibition devoted to Kahlo coming to the Tate this summer, Mwldan has the perfect warm-up: five screenings of the award-winning film, Frida Kahlo, showing from 19 May.
Who was Frida Kahlo? Everyone knows her face, but who was the woman behind the bright colours, the big brows and the floral crowns? Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the true story of her rebellious, passionate and turbulent life.
Screening are on 19 May and 2 June, at 7pm, 24 May, and 6 and 7 June at 2pm.
Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) joins Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) in John Millington Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World, a riveting play of youth and self-discovery.
Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when a young man walks into her pub claiming that he’s killed his father. Instead of being shunned, the killer becomes a local hero and begins to win hearts, that is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene…
Screenings will be shown on 28 May, 4 June and 18 June at 7pm, and on 13 June at 3.30pm.
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