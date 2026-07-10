Moel Ysgyfarnogod is the destination for Meirionnydd Ramblers on Wednesday, 22 July.
Moel Ysgyfarnogod or the bald hill of the hares, as it translates into English, is a mountain of 623 metres in the Rhinogydd.
An extension to Foel Penolau its neighbour at 614 metres will also be offered to those who choose an additional challenge.
Follow an ancient Bronze Age track around Moel Goedog enjoying fabulous views over the Dwyryd Estuary to Portmeirion, the Llŷn Peninsula and the mountains of Eryri. The track continues eventually to Bryn Cader Faner, but turn off to follow the path that starts to ascend to Llyn Eiddew where you can have a coffee break before rising more steeply up onto an old manganese track contouring around the base of Moel Ysgyfarnogod.
Follow this track a short distance then head off and climb steeply to the summit. From here there are amazing 360* views of North Wales.
After posing for photos at the trig point we will descend towards Foel Penolau and seek a sheltered spot to have lunch. Those who wish to proceed to climb Foel Penolau can do so while others who may not wish to clamber up its rocky eastern elevation take a rest after lunch.
After lunch, retrace your steps to Llyn Eiddew and onto the Ardudwy Way to complete our walk by contouring around the east and south sides of Moel Goedog. This route back to our cars gives us good views of the dark austere, Rhinog Fawr and Llyn Cwm Bychan, providing us with a contrast to the coastal views we had on our morning walk to the mountains.
This is a Group grade B+, National Grade: Strenuous, circular 11-mile walk.
Start at 10am and finish at approximately 4.30pm.
Meet at the pull-in area opposite entrance to Methyr Farm (Grid Ref: SH603316).
Booking is essential and numbers are limited to 12.
Contact the leader to book.
This walk is in an area where sheep and cattle are farmed and regrettably is not suitable for dogs.
Contact Rita on https://shorturl.at/zXdSH.
For more information or any changes, please contact http://www.meirinnyddramblers.org.com.
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