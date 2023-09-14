“Last Ditch has a subtitle ‘Anhrefn yng Nghymru’. I’m learning Welsh, and this is reflected by the presence in the script of some Welsh words and phrases which should nevertheless be understandable, through context, to non-Welsh speakers; and even some jokes! Last Ditch also contains references to artists and landscapes specifically local to Aberystwyth, and situates these within a global range of reference! ‘Anhrefn’ (who quickly adds, you can call her ‘Annie’) is one of the spirits who decides to get involved in the mess of humanity, and try to make it a messier, healthier mess. But nobody has everything their own way, entirely. That’s drama!”