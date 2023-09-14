Last Ditch, described as a ‘beautiful, dark, urgent and driven play’ explores and pushes the boundaries of both language and stagecraft.
It is propelled by the existential imperatives of our times. Its rage against unchallenged authority and uncontested privilege is genuine and necessary, as are, thankfully, its insistence on the primacy and salvation of love and respect. The world premiere of this supernatural political thriller, with startling bursts of dark comedy, comes to Aberystwyth later this month.
An angel of anarchy recruits a gang of broken renegades who aim to counter a slide into cosmic suicide, by triggering the most spectacular series of events in the history of the world, in order to effect a worldwide cultural and spiritual transformation.
Written and directed by David Ian Rabey and co-produced by Aberystwyth University Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies (in celebration of their 50th anniversary) and Lurking Truth/Gwir sy’n Llechu Theatre Company.
The play contains some Welsh words and phrases which should nevertheless be understandable, through context, to non-Welsh speakers.
It’s harrowingly dark, and shockingly funny. It’s an extravaganza about a struggle for the terms of existence. It’s about having no time to waste; a vital, purposeful effort of defiance; risk; surprise; dignity; courage; mischief; wild laughter in the face of death; loving, when you can; letting go, when you must; havoc; grace; but above all, faith. It’s speculative: imagine supernatural spirits watching mankind and becoming so impatient they decide to intervene, for good and ill.
David Ian Rabey, Emeritus Professor of Theatre and Theatre Practice at Aberystwyth University, said: “When lockdown hit in March 2020, I was working on a new play of my own, Last Ditch (Anhrefn yng Nghymru), scheduled to have its first showing as a departmental production (my last, before my retirement in August 2020) for Aberystwyth University Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies, and performed in Theatr y Castell. The Arts Centre was selling tickets (most of the four nights were sold out), we were at dress rehearsal. Then Covid hit: we had to stand it all down and it started coming true.
“As I observed with some horror, aspects of Last Ditch seem to have been rather unnervingly prophetic: some of its most harrowing moments were being realized; police conduct before and during the Black Lives Matter protests and after the Sarah Everard vigil (and since); an unprecedented global event which made conventional daily life grind to a halt, for many; and, in advance of the events in Bristol and elsewhere in summer 2020, the play imagines a startling form of worldwide ‘statue wars’ (incorporating significant local details). It doesn’t feel any less timely, or urgent.”
Asked what audiences can expect from Last Ditch, David said: “It is about 2.5 hours in total performance (including one interval). It is also rooted in artistic details, and practices, in the area: local sound therapist and musician Craig Shankster (https://www.silenceinsound.co.uk/about-us) had developed a unique bespoke soundscape, using gongs, bowls and other remarkable percussion instruments, which he performs live in counterpoint to the dramatic action.
“A further counterpoint is Peter Woycicki’s amazing digital scenography (which added new dimensions to Land of My Fathers). The production incorporates a 12-minute section in Part Two, for recorded spoken word and film animation. This features a vocal performance by Richard Lynch, making references to many resonant artworks, some local: Mario Rutelli’s victory statues, overlooking Aberystwyth’s coast, play an important part…
“Cyfrwng reviewed my earlier work as ‘humorously earthy and disturbingly vivacious’, which I’ll take. Iain Sinclair has described my plays as ‘fierce, muscular texts in the spirit of Artaud and John Clare’.
“Last Ditch has a subtitle ‘Anhrefn yng Nghymru’. I’m learning Welsh, and this is reflected by the presence in the script of some Welsh words and phrases which should nevertheless be understandable, through context, to non-Welsh speakers; and even some jokes! Last Ditch also contains references to artists and landscapes specifically local to Aberystwyth, and situates these within a global range of reference! ‘Anhrefn’ (who quickly adds, you can call her ‘Annie’) is one of the spirits who decides to get involved in the mess of humanity, and try to make it a messier, healthier mess. But nobody has everything their own way, entirely. That’s drama!”
David said he wanted to resurrect the play and get people back in the theatre now because “it’s a vital place for people to get together, outside their own houses, screens and phones: gather round a story as it unfolds in a space, which invites them to share laughs, fears and questions; look at familiar things in unfamiliar ways; and work out what’s most important, to them, those around them, and those who’ll come after.”
Last Ditch is on at the Castle Theatre in Aberystwyth from Thursday, 28 - Saturday, 30 September. Age guidance: 15+