Would you like a private harp lesson by one of the world’s finest harpists, Catrin Finch? Would you like to have a virtual meet up with actor and singer Luke Evans? Or tickets to some of the sold out gigs here in Wales in 2024?
Anthem. Cronfa Gerdd Cymru Music Fund Wales has organised an online Battle of the Bids auction where bidders have the chance to win some of these exclusive experiences donated by musicians, organisations, and businesses from across Wales, including a harp lesson with Ceredigion’s very own Catrin Finch (pictured).
Battle of the Bids is an online auction where anyone can bid for one of the many prizes up for grabs.
The fundraiser has been set up by Anthem. Cronfa Gerdd Cymru Music Fund Wales to help raise money to support and empower the next generation of music talent in Wales.
The auction is now live and runs until the end of the month.
Catrin, who is an Anthem ambassador said: “Music is so important to us all, but especially young people. Whatever our background it has the power to connect us through creativity, emotion and learning.
“Music should never be something that somebody cannot afford, and so the work that Anthem does is vital to ensure that every young person here in Wales has access to music and musical education, and that everyone is given a chance to flourish.”
Anthem’s vision is a Wales in which music can empower every young life.
The charity is a catalyst for youth music in Wales, putting young people and their music at the heart of Wales and connecting everyone who is passionate about music so that we can make change together.
Anthem is listening to what young people need, building a programme of strategic projects and funding programmes that can best support them on their journey through music.
Chief executive Rhian Hutchings said: “Wales is a hotbed of musical talent. We need to create and support more opportunities so that every young person has the chance to explore what music can do for them. Everyone understands how important music is for young people, especially in terms of wellbeing, a sense of identity and self-confidence.
“By bidding on the incredible prizes on offer, you can help Anthem to reduce inequality of access to music and strengthen the infrastructure for music provision across Wales.
“A huge shout out to the Welsh music community who have given so generously to make this auction possible, and to offer you the chance to grab an ideal Christmas present for someone!”
A full list of prizes is listed on the auction website along with minimum bids for each item.
The Battle of the Bids will close on 30 November at 9pm.
The lucky bidders will be notified by email if they have been successful in winning one of the experiences.