Machynlleth will resound to the sounds and sights of Latin America again on Saturday, 16 September when the El Sueño Existe Festival returns to town.
This year the festival will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile that claimed the lives of thousands including the iconic musician Victor Jara.
The festival’s purpose is to bring the representation of Victor Jara’s vision of a fairer ,more compassionate world into the 21st century.
There will be music from all woman Latin American band; Frida Violeta Band along with Grupo Luma from Chile.
It will kick off at 12.30pm this Saturday with the Dyfi Samba Band and there will be a series of talks, films and presentations peppered by music and dance throughout the afternoon and into the evening concert.
Long-standing festival supporter Jeremy Corbyn will again be present as will key speakers on contemporary Latin America.
For those who just prefer to dance, there will be tickets at the door for the evening concert.
Sunday morning will kick off with more talks and live music up to the finale in late afternoon. Come and learn more about Victor Jara’s dream from radical speakers and filmmakers, and don’t forget dancing shoes and musical instruments.