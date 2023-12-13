For a festive fundraising feeling, come and sing along with Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes at this hugely popular award-winning charity event which raises money for Bronglais Hospital’s League of Friends.
The Christmas singalong invites you all to join Sgarmes and special guests, including Meibion y Mynydd and Elinor’s children’s choir, Sgarmangels, in raising the roof with all of your favourite Christmas songs.
There are only a few tickets available so grab them now!
The Sgarmes Singalong is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 22 December at 7.30pm.