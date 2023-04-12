On Sunday, 23 April at 6.30pm, Theatr Mwldan Film Society will end their current season on a high with Carla Simón’s stunning new film Alcarràs (15).
In the small village of Alcarràs in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from their orchard. But when new plans arise to install solar panels and cut down trees, the members of this tight-knit group suddenly face eviction – and the loss of far more than their home.
Alcarràs is a winner of the Golden Bear, the highest prize awarded at the Berlin International Film Festival.