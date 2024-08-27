A final call has been made to Wales’ finest young musicians to enter a prestigious new competition.
The Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition is being launched at the North Wales International Music Festival at St Asaph Cathedral.
Performances during the final will be broadcast on BBC Radio Cymru and the winner will receive £2,000 and the Pendine Trophy, as well as being invited back to perform at next year’s festival.
Entries are being accepted via the festival’s website, www.nwimf.com by 5pm on Friday, 6 September.
The Grand Final will be at St Asaph Cathedral on Wednesday, 18 September at 7pm.
The Festival Fringe takes place in other venues in St Asaph and features an RnB/Hip-hop concert with Aisha Kigs, Welsh folk music with Angharad Jenkins and Patrick Rimes, a poetry and literary evening with poet Grahame Davies and our first ever North Wales Comedy Night.
Tickets and further details about the festival and competition are available at www.nwimf.com.