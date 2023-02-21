A Tregaron-based music society has won funding from the Arts Council of Wales Noson Allan scheme to bring some of the best folk artists to the area.
Listen to the Voice of Fire will use the funding for artists to take part in their second Gŵyl Ffynnon Garon.
The festival takes place from Friday to Sunday, 3 to 5 March, the final day coinciding with St Caron’s day.
It will culminate with a bagpipe-led procession to dress the well – led by Ceri Rhys Matthews – and the screening of two short films by Ghostorchid and Dr Tristan Rhys Williams based on the well.
“We are also calling all artists, craft and other makers in an invitation to let your imagination run wild and join us to dress St Caron’s well,” a society spokesperson said.
“St Caron’s Day falls on 5 March and we’re planning a Welsh bagpipe led ‘ritual walk’ with Ceri Rhys Matthews to St Caron’s well, Tregaron, leaving the square at 10.30am.
“Well dressing is prevalent across the United Kingdom. Across Wales and the UK there are ceremonies and folkloric customs associated with wells.
“As far as I can tell, there’s no specific custom associated with St Caron’s well on St Caron’s day, so, this is a great opportunity to use your imagination. We can make our own tradition and celebrate St Caron and all things Tregaron.”
The spokesperson added: “Some wells are dressed with flowers, colourful rags, pins even. We have some ideas about what we will do.
“St Caron has been associated with the Chi Ro symbol, and maybe you could weave or paint something based on that? Just an idea!”
Funding for the festival means top contemporary and alternative folk acts can come to mid Wales, offering audiences a rare opportunity to catch these rising stars.
They include Angeline Morrison, a singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who explores traditional song with a deep love, respect and curiosity.
Burd Ellen is a project featuring Debbie Armour (Alasdair Roberts, Green Ribbons) and Gayle Brogan (Pefkin, Electroscope). The group uses traditional song to explore and evoke dark landscapes and deep stories. Innovative instrumentation, drone and sound-wash support detailed vocal work to create a unique sonic atmosphere.
Burd Ellen have appeared at Cambridge Folk Festival, Celtic Connections, Fanø Free Folk Festival, Cafe Oto, The Glad Cafe and many other stages in the UK and Europe. They are carving out a sonically adventurous niche, but one that is informed by a deep love and respect for traditional song.
Me Lost Me delights in experimenting with songwriting and storytelling, creating a beguiling mix of soaring vocals and atmospheric electronics that playfully push the boundaries of genre. Led by Newcastle-based artist Jayne Dent who takes influence from folk, art pop, noise, ambient and improvised music, the project has transformed since 2017 from a solo endeavour to an expanded group; regularly collaborating with acclaimed North-East jazz musicians Faye MacCalman and John Pope.
Cerys Hafana is a composer and multi-instrumentalist who mangles, mutates, and transforms traditional music. She explores the creative possibilities and unique qualities of the triple harp, and finds inspirations in archival, found sounds and electronic processing. Cerys has performed live sessions on BBC Radio 2’s Woman’s Hour, BBC Radio 3’s In Tune and Cerys Matthews’ BBC Radio 6 Music show. Her second album, Edyf, was also recently selected as one of The Guardian’s Top Ten folk albums of 2022.