Cerys Hafana is a composer and multi-instrumentalist who mangles, mutates, and transforms traditional music. She explores the creative possibilities and unique qualities of the triple harp, and finds inspirations in archival, found sounds and electronic processing. Cerys has performed live sessions on BBC Radio 2’s Woman’s Hour, BBC Radio 3’s In Tune and Cerys Matthews’ BBC Radio 6 Music show. Her second album, Edyf, was also recently selected as one of The Guardian’s Top Ten folk albums of 2022.