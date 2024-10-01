Folk singer Gwilym Bowen Rhys will perform at Caernarfon Rugby Club on 11 October (7.30pm) in a bid to boost Welsh independence.
The event, organised by the Caernafron branch of the pro-independence campaign group YesCymru, also features Alis Glyn.
Gwilym said: “I’m looking forward to this gig enormously. I haven’t sung at Caernarfon Rugby Club for many years so it’ll be nice to do so again.
“The audience can look forward to lively songs, songs that are more nostalgic, patriotic songs, protest songs.
“I’m very fortunate to have Alis Glyn supporting me. I’ve only seen her live once but she’s fantastic. She writes songs, plays the piano, sings, and has a wonderful voice.
“I’m a big supporter of independence and of YesCymru. I support independence because I think it’s a better option than what we currently have politically.
“I’m also a fervent socialist and I believe independence is the best way to ensure we have a fairer and more equal Wales. Of course, there is a historical as well as cultural basis for supporting independence too.”
Ifan Llewelyn Jones of YesCymru Caernarfon said: “Gwilym is an incredibly talented musician and is very popular in the Caernarfon area. He’s certain to draw a great crowd. He’s also supportive of YesCymru and attends our rallies.
“Music is a great way to bring people together to enjoy themselves. It’s vital YesCymru campaigns in the community.
“We need to speak with each other and get the message over to people in Caernarfon and beyond that not only is independence possible but it’s the way to secure a better Wales and fairer society. We have the ability and the talent.
Tickets are available at Palas Print / Siop Na Nog.