Tony Moore is taking to the stage at Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli with his electrifying one-man show, AWAKE.
Tony’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of legendary, from being an original member of Iron Maiden to playing with Meatloaf and hitting the charts with his own band in Holland, to touring the world as a member of the band Cutting Crew.
Now Tony’s bringing his own brand of musical magic to the world with his stunning and soul-stirring solo performance of a unique live concept called AWAKE.
Described as a journey of self-discovery and a quest for truth, meaning, and love in a world that’s gone mad, Tony has combined cutting-edge graphics, immersive video, and unforgettable songs to create an experience like no other for AWAKE.
Expect to be wowed by his imaginative stagecraft, channelling the spirit of some of the greatest acts of the last four decades, but with a fresh, original and deeply personal twist.
Audience members have been raving about the show, calling it “one of the greatest shows they’ve ever seen,” “mind-blowing,” “bonkers yet beautiful,” and “electrifying and emotional in equal measure.”
Don’t miss your chance to experience “AWAKE.” After playing to sold-out crowds in London for over a year, Tony is now ready to hit the road.
Tony will be at Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli on Friday, 16 February at 7.30pm.