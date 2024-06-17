A concert to raise money for the Friends of Musicfest bursary fund will take place this Sunday (23 June). Outstanding young pianist Tomos Boyles, winner of the 2021 Wales International Piano competition in Caernarvon takes to the stage at 3pm at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Few players display such intensity of identification with the music as Tomos, and all who have seen him play have been astonished. This is a name to watch out for in the future.
Tickets for the fundraising concert are free, but donations are invited at the event. The money raised at the concert will go towards bursaries for young players to attend Musicfest.
Tickets are on sale for Aberystwyth Musicfest 2024.
Over 20 public events will be staged around Aberystwyth from 20-27 July.
The popular Welsh National Opera Orchestra perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday, 21 July (4pm).
Conductor Tomas Hanus leads a programme including Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Schumann’s Symphony No 4.
Artists include violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and pianist Junyan Chen, Cardiff Singer of the World finalist Jessica Robinson and folk group Pedair.
Harpist Catrin Finch and violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain team up for a concert following their debut album Double You.
Sinfonia Cymru will appear several times during the week, including at a family concert with the popular piece ‘Peter and the Wolf’.
Sinfonia Cymru will also join local orchestra Philomusica to perform as part of Aberystwyth University's CERDDWN new music commissions programme, supported by the Arts Council of Wales and Ty Cerdd.
Musicfest Chair Carol Nixon said: “We are very excited about this summer at Aberystwyth Musicfest.
“With Catrin Finch as patron and Iwan Teifion Davies as dynamic new artistic director, plans are well underway for an excellent week of music.
“We will be holding concerts large and small in many places including the Vale of Rheidol Railway Hall, starting a process of spreading the festival across Ceredigion and through the year.
“The summer school is unique offering individual training, structured Chamber music opportunities, orchestra experience and performance experience.”