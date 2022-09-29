Gallery provides a Canfas for artists
Thursday 6th October 2022 12:00 pm
Canfas in Cardigan presents the work of two more artists this week – Iwan Bala and Nicole Menegaldo.
Iwan is an established artist, writer and lecturer based in Wales. He creates his artwork using memorised and imagined maps and landscapes, commenting on Welsh culture.
Nicole is a new artist to Canfas Gallery. Based in Newcastle Emlyn, she creates surrealist landscapes.
An exhibition of their work starts this Saturday, 8 October, and runs until Saturday, 29 October.
The gallery is open 10.30am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. Private appointments to visit the shows inside for those nervous about entering a public space or anyone unable to wear a mask can be made by emailing [email protected] or phoning 01239 614344.
