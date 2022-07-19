Gallery showcases artists’ response to climate change
An art gallery in Cardigan called The Seagull has organised a climate change exhibition in August for all artists from all mediums.
The title is Changing Times - An Artist’s Response to the Climate Crisis.
Gallery owners Louis and Pete say they “intend The Seagull to be used for all sorts of creative, people led activities and there will be vegetarian dinner nights there also”.
“We want to try a communal table dinner experience where friends and strangers can eat together, have good conversation and meet new people - a tradition in Japan we believe.”
Local poet Simone Mansell Broome has created a new poem for the exhibition, and school children at Ysgol Penboyr have submitted three double-sided boards full of work and a short film they made called Neges Heddwch yr Urdd 2022.
“There will be two mannequins with a recent fashion graduate’s garments, showing the wastefulness of the fashion industry, and Mark Gibbs sent a sculpture from Carlisle. He has recently had his painting, Midwinter, on a new BBC drama called The Control Room.
“We at The Seagull are very aware, saddened, and confused by climate change and what lies ahead for us all on this beautiful planet Earth. We live in paradise here in west Wales but what will the next decade or two bring us?”
The gallery held an open call to all artists to create a piece for the exhibition.
The exhibition will run throughout August and up until Saturday, 3 September.
