Follow the yellow brick road and discover all the wonders of Oz with Ballet Theatre UK’s stunning new production at Cardigan’s Mwldan tonight, Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Enjoy Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion – and yes, Toto, too – as they seek the Wonderful Wizard to find that there’s no place like home!
The Wizard of Oz is a two act, full length, ballet adaptation of the iconic tale by L Frank Baum, told through the magic of classical dance.
Set to a classical score which brings the story to life, this production is family friendly and is the perfect way to introduce children to the classical ballet.
The production is presented with beautiful backdrops, stunning theatrical sets and costumes evoking the iconic sketches by W W Denslow, from the original publication.