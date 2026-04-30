A new exhibition exploring the concept of ‘home’ has opened in Gwynedd.
Artist Michal Iwanowski’s touring exhibition, Go Home Polish, is at Storiel in Bangor.
In 2008, Michal, who was born in Poland and now lives in Cardiff, came across graffiti near his home depicting the words, 'Go Home, Polish'.
Ten years later, in the aftermath of Brexit and a divided Europe, he undertook an incredible journey of over 1,900km on foot between Wales and the village where he was born, Mokrzeszów, Poland. The journey took him through Wales, England, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the Czech Republic. The main aim of the journey was to explore and understand the concept of 'home'. The journey took 105 days to complete, during which he posted a diary of his experiences on Instagram.
Esther Roberts, Gwynedd Council Museums and Arts Manager, said: "Michal's work is a series of striking photographs that explore his journey and is a response to the graffiti on his home.
"I wish to thank CELF for making this possible. We are very fortunate that Storiel is a partner of this scheme, which offers new ways of engaging with Wales’ national art collection."
CELF is a national, modern art gallery in Wales which brings its collections to communities across Wales, drawing on local stories and interests.
Michal said: “In April 2018 I set off an 1800km journey, on foot, between my two homes – Wales and Poland – with a British passport in one hand, and a Polish one in the other. I drew a straight line on the map, got a pair of good hiking shoes, and walked out of my Cardiff flat, facing east.
“My objective was to ask people one question: where is home? “
Go Home Polish is at Storiel until 27 June.
For more information about this and other exhibitions there, visit www.storiel.cymru
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