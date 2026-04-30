Ten years later, in the aftermath of Brexit and a divided Europe, he undertook an incredible journey of over 1,900km on foot between Wales and the village where he was born, Mokrzeszów, Poland. The journey took him through Wales, England, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the Czech Republic. The main aim of the journey was to explore and understand the concept of 'home'. The journey took 105 days to complete, during which he posted a diary of his experiences on Instagram.