A Lampeter organisation is seeking young artists to submit their work for a new protest-themed exhibition.
Kiss My Art will showcase the art of budding artists aged 0-25 for a weekend exhibition on 9-10 May at Victoria Hall in Lampeter.
Following the success of last year's exhibition which attracted over 200 visitors, the GOATs Youth Panel hosting the next exhibition under the theme, ‘protest art - what matters to you?’
The exhibition will accept drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, digital art, and film under the following categories:
The World - Environment, society, politics
Mental Health - Internal experiences and emotions
Personal Protest - Life experiences and personal stories
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