Graffiti Classics at Aberystwyth Arts Centre present 16 strings, eight dancing feet and four voices with one aim: to make classical music wickedly funny and exhilarating for everyone.
The group burst elitist boundaries with their hilarious all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy show. From Beethoven to Bluegrass, Baroque to Pop, Offenbach to Elvis, Strauss to Saturday Night Fever, kids and adults alike love the uplifting and virtuosic variety, tied together with cheeky audience interaction.
This a family show, with no age guidance or restrictions.
See Graffiti Classics at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 28 September at 7.30pm.