A Saturday school has been set up in Aberystwyth to ‘revitalise’ music education.
A group of teachers, musicians and parents told the ‘Cambrian News’ they had teamed up to stop and reverse the erosion of music education.
Helen Naylor, Martin Ives, Steven Swindells, Rob Chapman, and Bev Hopkins are behind a not-for-profit community interest company Called The Music School CIC, with an ambitious mission to change the way young musicians learn and get involved in the musical life of the community. They worry that school budgets often eclipse talent, creativity and ambition and, when cut, opportunities are reduced and young peoples’ interest in music wanes.
Championing the group is Ceredigion County Councillor for Llanrhystud, Cllr Gwyn Evans.
He said: “Our kids’ musical futures and that of the community is under threat, especially in rural areas.
“We need to do more for the next generation.
“Until school budgets are restored and music is re-prioritised at every stage, we need people like these who have the ambition, enthusiasm and know how to do what needs to be done.”
A Saturday music school called Conservatoire Cerdd Aberystwyth will offer music education including GCSE music and a course to prepare for GCSE or other opportunities.
At the same time CIC staff and volunteers will seek out opportunities and support young musicians to perform and compete in various places to build confidence and self-esteem.
Young musicians will get the chance to provide musical entertainment for charity events or fundraisers and as if that wasn’t enough, they will get added inspiration in the form of masterclasses with leading contemporary talent.
“We are doing a fresh approach to music education that nurtures a young musician’s ability from roots to branches and beyond,” said Helen Naylor, director of music.
The Music School CIC is inviting expressions of interest for the school for courses starting in September. They also seek donations grants and funding for scholarships and bursaries, so money is not a barrier to realising musical dreams. For more information visit http://conservatoirecerdd.org/ or text or WhatsApp "CERDD" to 07486 486671.