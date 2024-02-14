In Cofrodd (2021), he created a sound map based on a week’s pilgrimage on foot from his home in Caernarfon to his birthplace in Bardsey Island, taking inspiration from the landscape, the people and the ecology along the way. In Llif (2023), the beginnings of the project he hopes to expand for this Fellowship, he considers the movement of generations of people over one small plot of land, which is closely based on the community of his upbringing in Boduan, Llŷn.