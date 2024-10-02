Gwynedd youngsters have contributed to a public art project to celebrate the history and heritage of communities within the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site.
Ysgol Bro Lleu, Penygroes, Ysgol Eifion Wyn and Ysgol Eifionydd, Porthmadog, and Ysgol Y Moelwyn, Blaenau Ffestiniog pupils have worked with artists and craftworkers as part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi and Shared Prosperity Fund projects.
Gwynedd Council Deputy Leader Cllr Nia Jeffreys said: "It's great to see young people interested and having the opportunity to contribute to a public art project.
"Expressing themselves through art is a different way to gain our young people's respect for their heritage."
In Penygroes, artist Angharad Pearce Jones will create a sculpture to be installed near the Byw'n Iach Plas Silyn site. She has been working Ysgol Bro Lleu, and her art will be installed later this year.
Angharad said: "I have been working with the young people of Penygroes to develop a piece of art that reflects the post-industrial landscape of Dyffryn Nantlle and the strong literary culture of this particular area.
"I'm very impressed with their knowledge and enthusiasm!"
Ysgol Bro Lleu teacher Sharon Roberts said: "It's been really exciting to have a high-profile artist visiting the school.
"The pupils have thoroughly enjoyed learning about their local history and contributing to this creative project.
"We are very proud of our culture, history, and heritage and this project has been a great way to connect with those themes."
In Blaenau Ffestiniog, Original Roofing Company (ORC) – commissioned to create a slate mural in the town – have received design input from Ysgol Y Moelwyn pupils.
They also had the opportunity to try traditional slate crafting techniques.
ORC co-owner Kaz Bentham said: "We wanted to say how happy we are to have the opportunity to present this exciting art project in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
"To be able to do this in our home town is an honour, and with the help and input of the local community we are confident we can leave something for everyone to enjoy for years to come."